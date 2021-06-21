First week of May was J’khand’s deadliest with 951 casualties

The seven days between April 29 and May 5 this year proved to be the deadliest in terms of loss of lives with 951 people falling prey to the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to an analysis of the state health department’s bulletin. The week also recorded the highest positivity rate.

The aforementioned week accounted for around 19% of the total fatalities in the state due to the pandemic.Till now, as many as 5,099 persons have officially died due to Covid-19 during the first and second wave in the state.

“The state recorded the highest number of deaths between April 29 and May 5 as compared to other weeks. The weekly positivity rate was also highest in that week at 16.25%. In a big relief, it is now down to 0.33%, while the ongoing week has recorded only seven deaths till now,” said Siddharth Tripathi, nodal officer of IEC wing in the health department.

While the week beginning April 29 recorded the maximum deaths and positivity rate, the maximum number of fresh cases 44,133 was registered in the preceding week starting April 22.

However, according to health experts,the state is well past its peak,with a heavy dip in number of cases, fatalities and active cases. “On June 20, no death was registered in the state, while four districts (total 24 )--Godda, Latehar, Seraikela and Pakur--recorded zero new cases,” said Tripathi.

The state recorded 138 fresh cases on June 20 and the number of actives cases stood at 1,639, of which only 435 are symptomatic, the health department’s bulletin stated.