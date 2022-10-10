Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Five allegedly gang rape minor girl in Deoghar, 2 held: Police

Five allegedly gang rape minor girl in Deoghar, 2 held: Police

Published on Oct 10, 2022

Deoghar SP Sarat Chandra Jat said he has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape of the girl. The girl was abducted when she was walking with her mother who said, she tried to call the police but the accused snatched her phone

Two of the five men who raped the Jharkhand girl in Deoghar district have been arrested, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RANCHI: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly gang rape of a minor girl in Pathrol area of Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on Monday. Three other accused are on the run.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and a case was registered on Monday by Pathrol police station, said Deoghar superintendent of police (SP) Sarat Chandra Jat.

The girl and her mother were walking towards Madhupur when five young men approached them on a bike, took the girl to an isolated spot and raped her, police said, citing the complaint of the girl.

“As I tried to call the police for help, the accused snatched my mobile phone and my bag that had 5,000 in it. I then approached a police patrol van crossing the area for help,” the survivor’s mother told local media.

“A case has been registered after a medical examination of the survivor, the district SP said, adding that he has constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.

“Till now, we have arrested two accused. The SIT is investigating the case further,” added Jat.

Police said a case of rape was registered and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act will be added.

