Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet

Hafizul Ansari, son of former Jharkhand minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari who died in October last year, is expected to be inducted in the Hemant Soren cabinet on Friday.

The serving minister and four-term legislator from Madhupur in Santhal Pargana division of the state died of heart attack on October 3, a day after recovering from Covid-19 at a private hospital here.

Soren has decided to induct his son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, leaders in the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said on condition of anonymity.

Constitutional provisions allow an unelected member to be sworn in as a minister, but the person is expected to become a member of the legislative house within six months of taking office as a minister.

By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner to be fielded by JMM from the constituency.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at around noon today.

Though the JMM and the governor are yet to officially announce it, Raj Bhavan officials confirmed the event is scheduled past noon, soon after governor Draupadi Murmu returns from Orissa, her home state.