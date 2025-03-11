Gangster Aman Sahu killed in encounter: Jharkhand Police

Gangster Aman Sahu was shot dead in an encounter at Jharkhand’s Palamau district on Tuesday while he was being brought from Raipur jail to Ranchi in connection with the murder of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) deputy general manager, Kumar Gaurav, police said. The encounter took place at Andhari Dhoda of Chainpur in Palamu on Tuesday morning. (Representative file photo)

Kumar was killed on Friday in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district and there was an attempt to kill another person, a coal trader Bipin Mishra, in Ranchi on Thursday by firing at him.

Jharkhand police had taken transit remand to question Sahu in the two cases as it believed that he was running an extortion racket from businessmen and those engaged in coal trade.

A police officer aware of the developments said the encounter took place at Andhari Dhoda of Chainpur in Palamu on Tuesday morning.

“When the Ranchi Police team was bringing Aman Sahu from Raipur to Ranchi on remand for interrogation, the police vehicle met with an accident in Palamu. During this, Aman Sahu tried to escape by snatching the weapon (INSAS) of the police. Police tried to stop him. He opened fire on the police. After which the police team killed him in an encounter,” the police official said.

A comment from the director general of police (DGP) Anurag Gupta, state police spokesperson A V Homkar and Palamau superintendent of police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan is awaited, and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

A police officer aware of the encounter, however, said, “A police officer also sustained injuries in the encounter. The police convoy was first attacked with a bomb by Aman Sahu’s gang, after that Aman tried to escape by looting the INSAS. During this, he was killed in retaliatory action.”

The officer added that Aman Sahu-led gang has been engaging in extorting money from those involved in coal projects and other businessmen in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

“ATS had registered a case against 21 criminals of Aman Sahu gang on Sunday. Mayank Singh of Aman Sahu gang continuously threatens coal traders in Jharkhand for extortion. He also takes responsibility for the incident on social media. He extorts money from coal and transport companies of Jharkhand, Bengal and Chhattisgarh,” an official said.