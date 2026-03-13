For the thousands of students packed into the coaching hubs of Lalpur, Kutchery, and Upper Bazar in the state capital, the struggle to clear competitive exams has been eclipsed by a more immediate challenge: the struggle to light a stove. Gas shortage disrupts kitchens, Ranchi students affected

As the district administration enforces a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG bookings, the student community — the city’s largest floating population — finds itself caught in a pincer grip of software upgrades and a crackdown on “jugaad” refills.

In the narrow lanes of Ranchi’s hostel districts, the “small cylinder” was once a lifeline. Students living in shared rooms typically used 2 kg or 5 kg cylinders, which they refilled illegally at local kiosks for a premium. However, with deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri invoking the Essential Commodities Act, these unauthorised refill points have vanished overnight to avoid strict legal action.

“Previously, we relied on unauthorised shops to refill our 2 kg cylinders for ₹100 when we ran out. Although it wasn’t legal, it was the only way we could keep cooking. Now, those shops are closed, and our main 14.2 kg cylinder hasn’t reached the 25-day booking mark. We are literally counting the days until we can eat a home-cooked meal again,” said Manoj Oraon, a JPSC aspirant residing in a room at Vidyanagar close to Harmu Housing Colony.

An owner of the shop which used to help these students fill the small cylinder supported the claim.

“More than 300 students used to depend on our gas refilling kiosk to get their small cylinders filled. We used to arrange domestic gas cylinders to fill their small cylinders as not all students can afford a full 14.2 kg cylinder. Now these students come to my kiosk and return without any refill. Yesterday, when the district administration informed us about the availability of a 5 kg cylinder worth ₹1,500, I started guiding students to purchase the same. The refill charge for this cylinder is ₹580,” the shop owner said, requesting anonymity.

Another shop owner engaged in a similar business said students will continue to face problems until the supply of commercial cylinders is regularised.

“Domestic cylinders are being diverted to small restaurant owners or makeshift food kiosk owners at a higher price as commercial cylinders are not available in the market. In this situation, domestic cylinders, which were used to refill small cylinders, are not reaching them. Once the supply of commercial cylinders is regularised, the crisis for students will be over,” the shop owner said.

Shashi Panna, a tribal leader taking care of Sarna Chhatravas in Vidyanagar, said students will face more problems after four days if proper supply is not ensured.

“Our students have started using wood and regulated use of LPG after they came to know that dealers are getting 50 percent of their demand. The situation is under control at present, but if some measures are not taken within three to four days to ensure smooth supply, they will face problems,” Panna said.

A RIMS intern echoed Panna’s concerns. “My mess in-charge hinted at an increase in the mess charge. Right now we pay ₹3,500 per month, but he is hinting at an increase in the wake of the LPG crisis. Let us see what happens in the days to come,” the intern said.

