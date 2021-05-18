Govt to bear cost of cremation of Covid-19 victims in state: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government has decided to bear the cost of cremation of Covid-19 victims in the state.

“Direction has been issued that cremation of Covid-19 victims would be done free of cost. Required firewood would be provided free of cost at the crematoriums. At the graveyards, JCBs would put in place for digging (graves) free of cost,” the chief minister said while elaborating on financial help being provided to Covid-19 affected people in the state.

Addressing a virtual meeting after inaugurating an 80-bed Covid-19 facility in Ramgarh district, put in place in association with Tata Steel, the chief minister also underlined that the state government is preparing extensively to identify positive cases in the rural areas and provide them with adequate treatment.

Over 3,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state since the second wave of the pandemic hit the state in the first week of May.

Rapid test in rural areas

Elaborating on the plans of the state government in dealing with the rampaging disease in the rural areas, which are more vulnerable due to inadequate health care facilities, the chief minister said, “testing centres in rural areas are being set up where health workers would conduct rapid antigen test (RAT). They would be sent to isolation centres if required. If they are to remain in home isolation, medical kits will be provided. We have distributed 22 lakh test kits and have further demanded 45 lakh kits from the Centre,” Soren said.

Vaccinating local body representatives on priority

Highlighting the importance of vaccination in batting this health crisis, the CM said the turnout for the 18-44 category has been encouraging.

“But there is visible reluctance in the rural areas about vaccination due to certain cultural practices related to healthcare as well as some rumour-mongering. We need to vaccinate the local body representatives in order to build confidence among people,” said Soren.