With at least two ruling alliance legislators demanding a commercial airport in the Assembly, Jharkhand transport minister Deepak Birua said on Wednesday that the Jharkhand government will examine the feasibility and land availability for setting up an airport in Dhanbad district. Govt to examine feasibility and land availability for Dhanbad airport

Replying to a joint call attention motion raised by the CPI(ML) L legislator Arup Chatterjee and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato, Birua said the government would seek a report from the Dhanbad deputy commissioner on availability of land.

“The government has no problem proposing an airport in Dhanbad. We will write to the Dhanbad deputy commissioner on availability of land. The state government would also seek guidance from the Airports Authority on whether a new airport can be set up within a 50-km radius of an existing facility,” the minister said.

The minister’s assurance came after an initial reluctance as he argued that an airport already exists at Barwa Adda in Dhanbad, which falls under the 1B category, which allows the operation of aircraft with a capacity of five to eight passengers. He said the existing facility is spread over 33 acres and cannot be upgraded to 2C or 3C category.

While a 2C category airport would require an additional 37 acres, a 3C category facility would need a total of 113 acres and a 1,990-metre runway, which is difficult within Dhanbad city limits, he said. The minister also said an airport is being developed in Bokaro under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, around 50 km from Dhanbad.

The CPI (ML) L legislator Chatterjee, however, said Dhanbad is a major trading centre housing the headquarters of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and an office of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

“We are not against the upcoming airport in Bokaro. Buty an airport in the Topchanchi area in Dhanbad would also boost tourism, as a large number of Jain pilgrims visit Parasnath Hill in Giridih district, claiming there is no shortage of land there,” he added.

Seconding his demand, Mahato said more than 100 acres of land is available in Baliapur for the proposed airport.

The minister said the state government would also seek guidance from the Airports Authority on whether a new airport can be set up within a 50-km radius of an existing facility. “The government has no problem proposing an airport in Dhanbad,” he said.