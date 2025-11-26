HC to state: Ensure no cough syrup sold without prescription

Jharkhand High Court hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by a social activist Sunil Kumar Mahto directed the state government to ensure that no cough syrup and other medicines were sold or used in the state without lawful prescription. Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi (HT FILE)

A high court advocate aware of the matter informed Hindustan Times that a division bench headed by chief justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan gave the direction on Tuesday and an order was uploaded on the website on Wednesday.

“Advocate Ritu Kumar appeared in the case on behalf of petitioner Mahto. Next hearing in the matter will take place on December 12,” the advocate said.

Advocate Kumar confirmed the order saying that through the petition attention of the court was drawn towards open sale of narcotics and other psychotropic substances.

“The petition was filed highlighting the abuse of narcotics and other psychotropic substances and in addition thereto, the rampant use amongst schoolchildren of cough syrup, openly being sold without any prescription throughout the state,” she said sharing a copy of the court order.

“We direct all the respondents to forthwith ensure that no drugs or psychotropic substances are sold or used in the State of Jharkhand and there is a complete crackdown on the sale of cough syrup and other medicines/drugs, without there being a lawful prescription for the same,” the order reads.

The court also directed for necessary raids on the pharmaceutical companies selling cough syrups without prescription.

“Necessary raids shall be carried out on the pharmaceutical companies and the pharmacies and the shops selling the cough syrups and while carrying out such raids, the stocks and supply registers etc. shall be duly verified and appropriate action in this regard shall be taken,” the order, a copy of which is available with Hindustan Times, reads.

The court during the hearing directed to include the name of drug controller Ritu Sahay in the list of respondents.

“At the oral request of the counsel for the petitioner, the Drug Controller, State of Jharkhand, is directed to be arrayed as a party-respondent No. 5 as it is a necessary party. Piyush Chitresh, learned A.C. to A.G., waives service of notice upon all the respondents,” the order reads.