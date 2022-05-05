IMA threatens strike as Dhanbad doctor ‘leaves’ city after extortion calls, threat
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has threatened to shut medical services, including emergency, in Dhanbad from May 9 if the police fail to crack down against those behind threats and extortion calls to an eminent surgeon who has since “left the city out of fear”.
IMA secretary (Dhanbad chapter), Dr Sushil Kumar, said they have intimated the district police about their deadline. “If we don’t see palpable action in the next two days, we will shut our services from May 9 and doctors from across the state would join us. This is an unprecedented situation where the leading surgeon of the city is running around for his life,” he said.
The doctor under alleged threat, Samir Kumar, is a leading general and laproscopic surgeon of Dhanbad and runs 50-bed Suyash Clinic in the city.
Speaking on phone from an undisclosed location, he said he left the city on Tuesday with his family and is not going to return till the time he feels safe. “When I left my hospital, there were two patients still there. I have asked my doctor friends to look after them till they are discharged. No new patient would be admitted. I am in a public life. You never know who comes to meet me. I won’t return to the city until I see police action that instils confidence that me and my family are safe in the town,” said Kumar.
He said he had met the Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday along with IMA secretary Sushil Kumar and sought action.
The doctor said he had been receiving threat calls for the past one month despite having informed the police.
“Initially, when I was getting WhatsApp calls, I did not take them seriously. Then I received a message in the name of jailed gangster Aman Singh, demanding ₹1 crore or face death. The message directed me to go to Dhanbad jail gate where someone would meet me. I informed police and also got a complaint registered. I was provided a body guard who was removed a few days later,” said Kumar.
“When I again received threat call this Monday saying neither police nor media would protect me, I met the SSP again along with the IMA secretary. I was provided a body guard again, but I left the city the next day,” he said.
Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar said they are close to cracking the case and also plan to shift Aman Singh to other jail.
“We have got leads. We are collecting evidence. Very soon, people associated with the gangster would be arrested. We have also filed application before court to shift Aman Singh to some other jail. As far as security of the victim is concerned, we immediately him provided body guard but he left the city. He told me he was leaving for personal reasons. We assure that all required action would be taken against the accused in a day or two,” the officer said.
-
5 bodies fished out of Ganges near Buxar
Five bodies were recovered from river Ganga in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday, a year after 70 bodies were fished out from the river in the same district, officials said. According to Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir, the bodies may have reached here from other places upstream Ganga.
-
Pollution watchdog revokes curbs on liquor destruction after impact study
Bihar State Pollution Control Board has revoked its April 25 order that had restrained the excise department from destruction of seized liquor till the completion of the study by an expert committee about its environmental impact. In a letter to the excise commissioner on Wednesday, the board's chairman, Ashok Ghosh, wrote that there has so far not been any impact on the ground water or soil fertility due to destruction of liquor in close vicinity.
-
MNS campaign against loudspeakers hurts Hindus, says Congress
Congress has alleged that the campaign begun by Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against the loudspeakers installed on mosques to give the call for prayers has hurt the Hindus and this could lead to restrictions being imposed on Hindu festivals and rituals. The MNS chief had asked party cadre to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 at double the volume if they did not take down their loudspeakers.
-
Change in admission policy, delay led to high vacancies in PG medical seats
As many as 295 of the 1,928 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra are lying vacant even after five rounds of seat allotment and four all-India quota rounds this year. As of May 3, a total of 1,633 seats have been confirmed. Experts have blamed the delay of nearly eight months for the 15% vacancy in PG medical seats in the state.
-
BJP will not rest till it uproots Mamata Banerjee’s TMC from Bengal, says Amit Shah
Back in West Bengal on Shah's first visit after last year's assembly elections, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest till it ends Trinamool Congress's rule from Bengal and renewed his attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over illegal infiltration. Shah also explained why he hadn't come to Bengal earlier. She was sworn in as chief minister on May 5 last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics