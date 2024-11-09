Menu Explore
Income Tax Dept raiding locations linked to Jharkhand CM’s private secretary

ByC Raj Kumar
Nov 09, 2024 12:41 PM IST

The raids were on at seven places in Ranchi and nine places in Jamshedpur. Detailed information about the raid is yet to come

Ranchi: The Income Tax Department is raiding around 16 locations associated with Sunil Srivastava, private secretary to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others, in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, people aware of the development said on Saturday.

This is the second major raid during the run up to the assembly election in Jharkhand. (Representational image)
The raids were on at seven places in Ranchi and nine places in Jamshedpur. Detailed information about the raid is yet to come.

This is the second major raid during the run up to the assembly election in Jharkhand.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 35 places in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Kolkata on October 26.

“The Income Tax had included all those businessmen in the scope of the raid, who are related to hawala business. The Income Tax Department had seized documents related to benami property and investment worth 150 crore from the locations of hawala traders. Additionally, after matching the cash recovered during the raid with the traders’ books of account, 70 lakh was seized and deposited in the bank,” said an official familiar with the matter.

