INDIA-backed candidates face leading BJP affiliates

The political pulse of Jharkhand shifted to the counting centers on Friday as the BJP-supported candidates established early dominance in key urban hubs, facing a spirited challenge from the JMM-led INDIA. bloc. (HT PHOTOCounting in progress at a centre in Ranchi on Friday)

Though contested without official party symbols, the results for these nine municipal corporations are being treated as a high-stakes referendum on urban governance, following a total voter turnout of 63%.

In Ranchi, where the mayor seat is reserved for tribal women, BJP backed Roshni Khalkho has secured a massive 22,500-vote lead, signaling a potential sweep against congress backed former mayor Rama Khalkho.

In Dhanbad, a localized power struggle sees BJP rebel Sanjeev Singh leading with 15,791 votes after two rounds counting. His nearest rival is JMM-backed former mayor Chandrashekhar Agrawal.

In Hazaribagh, where the Mayor seat is reserved for OBC, BJP rebel but close to saffron brigade Arvind Kumar Rana is leading from his nearest rival Congress backed Sarfaraz Ahmed with a margin of over 4000 votes after two rounds of counting. BJP backed candidate Sudesh Chandravanshi slipped to third position.

In Giridih, providing a boost to the ruling coalition, JMM-backed Pramila Mehra holds a comfortable 7,000-vote cushion over her BJP-supported rival Shailendra Choudhary after two rounds of counting.

In Medininagar and Mango, where the mayoral posts were reserved for women, close contests are going on. In Medininagar BJP backed former mayor Aruna Shanker is leading with a margin of 1500 votes. Her nearest rival is Namrata Tripathi.

In Mango, wife of former health minister Banna Gupta and congress backed candidate Sudha Gupta is leading from her nearest rival Sandhya Singh with a margin of over 1500 votes after one round of counting.

In Adityapur, which is reserved for tribal, BJP-backed candidate Sanjay Sardar is currently leading in the mayoral race. He has established a lead of over 5000 voters from his nearest rival JMM backed Bhuglu Soren.

In Deoghar, JMM backed Ravi Raut is leading. His nearest rival is BJP backed Rita Chaurasia. In Chas, Congress backed independent candidate Jameel Akhtar is leading with a margin of over 2500 after the first round of counting. His nearest rival is Avinash Kumar. Former Mayor Bholu Paswan is reportedly trailing significantly and is considered out of the winning race.

The 2026 Jharkhand civic body elections are uniquely defined by a return to traditional ballot papers and a non-party format, marking a significant shift in local governance. Following government amendments, candidates did not use official party symbols, instead contesting with individual symbols to emphasize local leadership over partisan politics.

The voting process utilized colour-coded ballots, pink for Mayors or Chairpersons and white for Councillors, which were cast into single boxes across 48 urban local bodies. Notably, the NOTA option was removed, and elections were conducted in a single phase for the first time in eight years, focusing on a grassroots-first approach to urban administration.