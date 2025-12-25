Jamtara markets close in protest over armed robbery

Markets across Jamtara remained closed on Thursday following a brazen armed robbery at a jewellery shop that left the owner critically injured, triggering anger and fear among traders, police said. Markets across Jamtara remained closed on Thursday following a brazen armed robbery at a jewellery shop. (HT File/Representative use)

According to officials, four criminals carried out the robbery at gunpoint in a busy market area, looting cash and valuables worth several lakhs. During the incident, the shop owner was shot while resisting the robbers and was later shifted to Mission Hospital for advanced treatment.

Confirming the details, Jamtara superintendent of police (SP) Rajkumar Mehta said, “Four people committed the crime. One person sustained serious bullet injuries and has been referred to Mission Hospital. Police teams are investigating to identify the criminals and their locations.”

He added that checkposts have been intensified across the Jamtara district, and border districts have been alerted to prevent the suspects from escaping.

In protest against the incident, the Jamtara Chamber of Commerce called for a complete market shutdown, demanding immediate arrests and improved security arrangements. Chamber representatives warned of an indefinite sit-in protest if swift police action is not taken.