Jharkhand: Basant Soren likely to take oath as deputy CM in new government

Basant Soren, MLA from Dumka constituency and younger son of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) national president Shibu Soren, is all set to take oath as deputy chief minister in the new government led by senior leader Champai Soren, people aware of the development said on Friday. Basant is all set to take oath as deputy chief minister in the new government led by senior leader Champai Soren. (Basant Soren | Official X account)

The new government will take oath at 12:15pm on Friday.

Besides Champai and Basant, Congress legislature party leader Alamgir Alam and lone RJD legislator Satyanand Bhokta is also set to take oath today, the above quoted people said.

Besides Champai, both Alamgir and Bhokta were cabinet ministers in former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s cabinet.

“It is possible that Alamgir could also be elevated as the second deputy CM,” another person aware of the developopment added.

While the governor has given ten days to Champai to prove his majority on floor of the house, the ruling camp is likely to call a special session early next week to prove its strength, the above people added said.

The legislators are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad later in the day and are likely to return before the floor test, a senior JMM leader said.