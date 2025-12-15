Jharkhand BJP chief alleges govt fund fraud; urges investigation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, on Sunday urged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe a series of cases involving the illegal withdrawal of money from government department accounts. Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly and BJP state president Babulal Marandi (PTI)

Marandi cited an alleged illegal withdrawal of ₹12 crore from the welfare department account in Pakur district, ₹100 crore from the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), Jharkhand Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and Jharkhand Vidyut Urja Utpadan Nigam Limited (JVUNL), and ₹17 crore from the drinking water and sanitation department (DWSD) account.

“A serious case of illegal withdrawal of ₹12 crore from the welfare department’s account has come to light in Pakur district. This is not the first such incident; several cases of illegal withdrawals from government accounts have been exposed in Jharkhand within the last year. Last year, approximately ₹100 crore was illegally withdrawn from the accounts of Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation Limited (JTDC), Jharkhand Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and Jharkhand Vidyut Urja Utpadan Nigam Limited (JVUNL). In April this year, a case of illegal withdrawal of ₹17 crore from the drinking water and sanitation department also came to light,” Marandi’s post on X, tagging the ED and CBI, read.

Through his post, Marandi also pointed the finger at chief minister Hemant Soren, saying it was not a coincidence but a “well-planned conspiracy”.

“The continuous illegal withdrawals from various government departments are not a coincidence but a well-planned conspiracy involving officials, ministers and even the chief minister. @dir_ed @CBIHeadquarters are urged to take cognisance of this entire matter and ensure that strict action is taken against those who loot public funds and fill their own coffers,” the X post further read.

Responding to the message, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the government was already taking action.

“The government is taking prompt action regarding illegal withdrawals from various departments. Any such act by an employee of any department is being thoroughly investigated, and action is being taken against the culprits. If necessary, the government may make changes to systemic and policy-related procedures concerning government funds. A handful of corrupt employees devise new methods every day, but action is taken as soon as the government becomes aware of it,” Shanti said.