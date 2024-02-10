 Jharkhand CM Champai lays foundation to Palamu pipeline project - Hindustan Times
Jharkhand CM Champai lays foundation to Palamu pipeline project

“This is a major scheme. Once completed, both big and marginal farmers would benefit from it. Palamau division is drought-prone due to scanty rainfall. Our government has come up with this project to ensure Palamu remains viable throughout the year,” said chief minister Champai, addressing the gathering in Medininagar in Palamu district.

Aiming to ensure irrigation water availability throughout the year, Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren laid the foundation stone of the 456.52 crore Palamu pipeline irrigation project on Saturday, people aware of the development said.

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren laid the foundation stone of the 456.52 crore Palamu pipeline irrigation project (HT Photo)

According to the people, the project aims to connect rivers in the area and small dams in different blocks of the drought-hit Palamu district through pipelines to ensure water availability across all seasons.

“We are taking forward the vision of former CM Hemant Soren. After completion of this project, it would be possible to conserve water in small and big dams, check dams, ponds, and Ahars (earthen dams). We are trying our best to implement all schemes as per the vision of the previous chief minister,” he added.

Officials said the project would cover Chainpur and Medininagar, Satbarwa, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Haidernagar, and Mohemadganj blocks of Palamu district.

The major water bodies that would be connected to the project include Ranital Dam, Temrain Dam, Butanduba Dam, Malay Dam, Postia Dam, Panghatwa Dam, Kacharwatand Dam, Kundalwa Dam, Wahevadhwa Dam, Batre Dam, Dhankai Dam, Taali Dam, Sukhnadia Dam, and Karmakalan Dam, according to officials.

