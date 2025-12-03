Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear in ED summons case on December 6

Chief minister Hemant Soren will appear before the special MP/MLA court in Ranchi on December 6 in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons violation case, after the Jharkhand high court refused to grant full exemption from personal appearance but allowed relief from future trial dates, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance, which the lower court rejected on July 5. (Jharkhand CMO)

“During the arguments, it was agreed upon by both sides that the petitioner can appear once before the trial court and could be exempted subsequently from personal appearance during the trial. The bench of justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary asked for a suitable date. It has been agreed that the chief minister will appear before the Ranchi court on December 6. The court also exempted the chief minister from personal appearance thereafter, with the condition that he would have to appear in person or through video conferencing if the trial court wants him to do so for any specific reason,” said Deepankar Roy, counsel for the chief minister.

Earlier, on November 25, the bench revoked the interim relief granted by the high court to Soren in the case pending before the special MP/MLA court, based on a complaint filed by the ED for non-compliance with its summons.

The court, while vacating the interim order issued on December 4, 2024, also directed the Ranchi MP/MLA court to continue the trial process and proceed with the case.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by the ED for violating eight summons issued by the federal agency before the chief judicial magistrate on February 19, 2024. On March 4, CJM Krishna Kant Mishra took cognisance of the matter under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and transferred it to the MP/MLA Court for hearing.

Following the action, CM Soren filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance, which the lower court rejected on July 5. Challenging this order, the chief minister filed a petition in the high court seeking dismissal of the case pending in the lower court. The high court had then stayed the lower court’s order and exempted the chief minister from personal appearance.