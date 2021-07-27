Jharkhand: Cong state prez, legislative party begin consultations as central leadership seeks report

With party legislators under scanner amid allegations of horse trading, political activity in the Jharkhand Congress gathered pace on Tuesday with state president and legislature party leader beginning consultations with party legislators over the allegations, party sources aware of the developments said.

While the state leadership of the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP have come out in open pitting trading charges against each other over recent arrest of three persons by the Jharkhand police for allegedly hatching conspiracy to destabilise the Hemant Soren government and buy out Congress legislators, the state leadership of the latter has largely remained mum over the entire episode.

Sources said the development has further set a sense of unease in the already faction-ridden Jharkhand Congress. While the two Congress MLAs, whose names appeared in media reports as potential targets, have dismissed the allegations, few other MLAs have come out in defence of these legislators. Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari, one of the legislators whose name figured in media reports, has accused rivals in the party of allegedly trying to frame him.

With party legislators being under scanner, the central leadership has sought a report on the issue. Sources said state president and CLP leader could also leave for New Delhi in next few days.

“The fact that this entire case is based on information provided by a Congress legislator makes it more complicated. The state president and the CLP have started discussion with party legislators and other senior leaders. On Wednesday, all ministers and MLAs are expected to be in the state capital for a rally. An informal meeting is possible after that rally,” a party legislator said.

When contacted, Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh refused to comment on the entire episode. “I don’t think it would be prudent to comment on the issue as of now, as police are yet to come out with exact details of the case,” Singh told HT from New Delhi.

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam said he consults party legislators whenever required. “We keep holding consultations. Yes, certain issues have cropped up now, but I would like to assure that the Congress party is intact and there is no threat to the government,” said Alam.