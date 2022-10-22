Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 10 men accused of kidnapping, raping engineer in Jharkhand; SIT formed for probe

10 men accused of kidnapping, raping engineer in Jharkhand; SIT formed for probe

Updated on Oct 22, 2022 03:03 PM IST

Ten unknown persons allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped an engineer near Chaibasa aerodrome under Mufassil police station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum police station on Thursday evening, police said on Saturday

ByHT Correspondent

The survivor, in her twenties, had gone to the aerodrome area with her friend on a scooter when the accused overpowered them. They beat her friend, took her to a deserted place nearby and gang-raped her.

West Singhbhum superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to arrest the accused.

“The matter pertains to Mufassil police station limits. Police was informed by the family of the friend who was with the survivor and managed to escape. We have formed an SIT led by Sadar sub divisional police officer. We have some leads and we are working on it. A few people have also been questioned,” said Shekhar.

The survivor, who is a resident of Jhinkpani area of the district, is reportedly working from home and is living in a rented flat in district headquarter Chaibasa.

