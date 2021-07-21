Jharkhand Governor meets vice-prez in Delhi, to return today

Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais will return to the state on Thursday after a two-day visit in the national capital during which he called on President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice-president Venkaiah Naidu besides other dignitaries, officials said.

This was Bais’s first such visit outside the state after taking the oath of office as the Jharkhand governor on July 14.

“On Wednesday, the Governor called on vice-president Venkaiah Naidu as a courtesy visit. On Tuesday, he met the President and the Prime Minister. During his two-day visit, several dignitaries including Biplab Deb called on the Governor. He is scheduled to return to Ranchi on Thursday,” an official in the Raj Bhawan said.

On Wednesday, the Governor also hosted all parliamentarians from Jharkhand, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, over tea at Jharkhand Bhawan in the national capital, officials said.