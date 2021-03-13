Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state chief
Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.
His remarks came after the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved an employment policy that requires 75 per cent of all private-sector jobs up to a salary of ₹30,000 per month to be reserved for people of the state.
"This type of announcement is an attempt to confuse the public once again. First, the Hemant Soren government brought employment policy to the Legislative Assembly and clarified its plans. During the previous BJP government, the people were given jobs. Around 65,000 contract workers have become unemployed since then. The Jharkhand government is cheating the youth by false promises," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told ANI over the phone.
Hitting out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government, he said the promise of employment to 5 lakh people annually has not been fulfilled.
"There is a big gap between the Jharkhand government's words and actions. This confuses the people. In his manifesto, Soren said that we will give employment to 5 lakh people annually and if they do not provide employment then they will give employment allowance. He further said he would resign if this was not fulfilled. In such a situation, it seems that the government of Jharkhand is the government of announcements," he said.
Earlier, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state.
The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000.
Ranchi youth lynched for ‘stealing’ mini-truck, 2 held, kin allege police laxity
- Two men who confessed they were part of the mob that assaulted the boy have been arrested. Police says it is on the hunt for others.
NHRC notices to Jharkhand govt, ministry of social justice over delay of pension
2 arrested for raping and killing a pregnant Jharkhand teenager in Palamu
- A special investigation team was formed to crack this case. It found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl.
Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment
- An environmentalist said such fires are started in small patches, mostly to collect mahua flowers in Jharkhand during this season.
‘PM has time for Kolkata but not for farmers in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar
- Pawar was addressing a party workers’ meeting at Ranchi’s Harmu ground.
10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag
- As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel
Tribal people are not Hindus, says Soren; BJP launches attack
Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1
- Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand
- The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand
Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21
- Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster
- While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi
- The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
