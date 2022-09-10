Jharkhand guv receives ECI opinion on disqualification plea against Basant Soren
Basant Soren is the younger brother of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and represents Dumka seat in the state assembly
The Election Commision of India (ECI) has sent its opinion to Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on the disqualification plea against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Basant Soren, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
Basant is the younger brother of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and represents Dumka seat, pocket borough of the Soren family, in the assembly.
“The communication from ECI has been received in Raj Bhawan. The governor will take further call on the issue in due course,” said a person familiar with the matter..
The development comes around a fortnight after ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a disqualification plea against chief minister Hemant Soren for allegedly holding an office-of-profit by owning a stone chips mining lease in his name. However, the stalemate over the future of the chief minister’s assembly membership still continues as the governor is yet to make his decision public.
Governor Ramesh Bais on March 28 this year forwarded a complaint, filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the matter to ECI for its opinion. The BJP alleged that Basant Soren should be disqualified from the assembly for being a partner in two firms having mining leases in the state.
ECI issued notice to Basant Soren on May 5 and Soren replied to the notice on May 12. After supplementary written submissions filed by both sides and subsequent hearings conducted in ECI, the poll body finally sent its opinion to the Jharkhand governor.
Roundabout | When a place becomes a poem
What is a place after all but a habitation for human existence or an odyssey, yet it assumes a persona far greater than mud or concrete that may have gone into its being. Thus, for the inhabitant, it becomes a symbol of the very existence to be celebrated or negated. Fiction writer Albert Camus described the big city as a remedy for life in society and the only desert within means.
Five men get jail term for misusing govt funds in Karnataka
A special CBI court here has sentenced five men to seven years rigorous imprisonment each and fined them over Rs 5 crore in total for misappropriation of funds belonging to a Karnataka government body. In the verdict pronounced on September 8, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat convicted five persons -- Kebballi Anand, H S Nagalingaswamy, Chandrashekar, H K Nagaraja and K B Harshan -- and fined them a total of Rs 5,02,75,000.
RJD leader’s son arrested for allegedly assaulting cop on duty, BJP slams govt
The Pirbahore police in Bihar arrested Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, who is the son of senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmad, for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty on Friday evening, officials said. The councillor allegedly manhandled another cop abusing police when they objected to it. The Pirbahore police received inputs that some antisocial elements were carrying illegal weapons assembled near Patna Market.
BBMP elections only as per new reservation list: Karnataka govt to HC
The state government has made a submission before the Karnataka High Court that elections to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) can be held only as per the recently announced ward-wise reservation list. It was submitted by the Advocate General, on behalf of the state, on Friday that any objection or deficiency can be corrected by the next election but there was immediate need to elect new corporators now.
Hoshiarpur ASI shoots himself in police station
An assistant sub-inspector shot the victim, 52 dead at the Hariana police station on Saturday morning, Satish Kumar. Before killing himself, the victim, Satish Kumar, 52, recorded a video message, in which he blamed Tanda station house officer Onkar Singh Brar for his death. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the matter was being probed. 2nd such incident in 4 days On September 6, an ASI had allegedly shot Kulwinder Singh dead at the Muktsar district court complex.
