Jharkhand guv receives ECI opinion on disqualification plea against Basant Soren

The Election Commision of India (ECI) has sent its opinion to Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on the disqualification plea against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Basant Soren, people aware of the development said on Saturday.

Basant is the younger brother of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and represents Dumka seat, pocket borough of the Soren family, in the assembly.

“The communication from ECI has been received in Raj Bhawan. The governor will take further call on the issue in due course,” said a person familiar with the matter..

The development comes around a fortnight after ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a disqualification plea against chief minister Hemant Soren for allegedly holding an office-of-profit by owning a stone chips mining lease in his name. However, the stalemate over the future of the chief minister’s assembly membership still continues as the governor is yet to make his decision public.

Governor Ramesh Bais on March 28 this year forwarded a complaint, filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the matter to ECI for its opinion. The BJP alleged that Basant Soren should be disqualified from the assembly for being a partner in two firms having mining leases in the state.

ECI issued notice to Basant Soren on May 5 and Soren replied to the notice on May 12. After supplementary written submissions filed by both sides and subsequent hearings conducted in ECI, the poll body finally sent its opinion to the Jharkhand governor.