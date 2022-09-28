Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Hanuman idol vandalized in Ranchi temple, one held

Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:19 PM IST

The opposition BJP held the ‘appeasement policy’ of the Hemant Soren government responsible for repeated attacks on religious places.

ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: One person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalizing an idol of Lord Hanuman in a temple located on Mahatma Gandhi road in Ranchi, police said.

The temple is located in an area that witnessed violent protests on June 10 against the controversial comment of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet, leading to death of two protesters in police firing.

“The only person involved in the crime was identified through investigation and was arrested. He is being questioned. Strict action would be taken against anybody who tries to break peace in the city,” said Ranchi senior superintendent of police(SSP), Kishor Kaushal.

With the city already on high alert in wake of Durga Puja, the city police conducted flag march on MG road besides deployment of RAF at the sensitive locations, including the Hanuman temple, that was attacked on Tuesday night.

“Forces have been deployed at all sensitive locations besides deployment of a magistrate to monitor these locations,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the incident led to war of words among political parties, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding the ‘appeasement policy’ of the Hemant Soren government responsible for repeated attacks on religious places.

“This happened in heart of the state capital. Similar incident happened in this area on June 10. Instead of practising vote bank politics, the state government should identify such anti-social elements and ensure strict punishment to check such incidents,” said BJP leader Babulal Marandi.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
