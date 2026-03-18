Ranchi, The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday sought a status report on the beautification of the Maa Chhinnamastika temple at Rajrappa, a prominent Shaktipeeth. Jharkhand HC seeks status report on beautification of Maa Chhinnamastika temple at Rajrappa

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad, while hearing a petition, directed Ramgarh deputy commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz to file the report.

The matter will be next heard on March 25.

The court had on Tuesday summoned the state tourism secretary and the Ramgarh deputy commissioner for non-compliance with its earlier orders to beautify the temple, located at the confluence of the Damodar and Bhairavi rivers.

The court was informed that Ramgarh district administration has already complied with some of its directions, and eight changing rooms have already been constructed.

Street lights have also been installed in and around the temple campus, the deputy commissioner informed the court.

In order to maintain cleanliness, pacts have been signed with certain private companies to ensure that the premises of the temple are kept clean at all times, Mumtaz informed the court.

The high court directed the DC to conduct anti-encroachment drives to keep the temple campus free from illegal settlements.

The court also suggested creating a "red zone" barricade near the Bhairavi riverbank to prevent devotees from drowning.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar had filed a contempt petition before the high court seeking implementation of certain directions given by the high court in September 2023 for a facelift of the temple premises.

The high court had earlier ordered the Ramgarh district administration and the tourism department to ensure the beautification of the temple and its premises.

Construction of permanent bathing ghats with adequate safety enclosures and changing rooms for devotees was also to be constructed, the court had ordered.

Availability of lavatories, medical facilities, drinking water and removal of encroachments was also ordered by the high court.

A large number of devotees throng the place every day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.