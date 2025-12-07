Jharkhand high court observes systematic fraud in Hazaribagh forest land scam

The Hazaribagh land scam case, in which suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey is the main accused, involves serious, structured and systematic fraud undertaken with the deliberate intention to grab state land, the Jharkhand high court observed in its order rejecting the bail petition of co-accused Binay Kumar Singh. An advocate said the observation came to the fore when the high court uploaded its order in Singh’s bail petition on Saturday. (HT File)

A high court advocate close to the matter informed Hindustan Times that the observation came to the fore when the high court uploaded its order in Singh’s bail petition on Saturday.

“The high court dismissed Singh’s bail application on Thursday. The order observed that the land scam case in which Singh and IAS Vinay Choubey are accused involves serious, structured and systematic fraud undertaken with the deliberate intention to grab state land,” the advocate said.

The high court order, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, read, “Prima facie, the present case involves serious, structured and systematic fraud undertaken with the deliberate intention to grab the land of the State. The seriousness of the offence becomes worse with the involvement of public officials and the creation of fake documents and efforts to make those false documents appear genuine by misusing official systems and legal procedures.”

“Furthermore, as per the allegations levelled in the FIR as well as the materials collected during the course of investigation, it is alleged that the present petitioner, in collusion with other co-accused, prepared and used forged and fabricated documents as genuine with an intention to illegally acquire the valuable land of the state,” the high court order added.

The Hazaribagh forest land scam case involves the alleged illegal conversion and sale of protected government and forest land to private individuals and entities. The case reportedly includes a criminal conspiracy involving government officials, businessmen, and politicians.

Vinay Choubey, already in jail in connection with the liquor scam and the Khasmahal land scam, was accused in this case on November 10. The matter came to light when Choubey was sent to jail in the liquor scam case on May 20. The case is currently under investigation by the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

A case was registered in Hazaribagh on September 25 this year under section 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, the ACB arrested businessman Singh on September 26.