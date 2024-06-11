 Jharkhand: Jailed minister Alamgir Alam resigns from state cabinet - Hindustan Times
Jharkhand: Jailed minister Alamgir Alam resigns from state cabinet

ByVishal Kant
Jun 11, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Alam also sent a copy of his resignation letter as Congress legislature party leader to the party’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge

Jailed Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam has resigned from the state cabinet led by chief minister Champai Soren, top sources in the government said on Tuesday. It is learnt that Alam sent his resignation to Soren on Monday night.

Jharkhand politician Alamgir Alam being produced before a PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged money laundering case last month. (ANI Photo)
Jharkhand politician Alamgir Alam being produced before a PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged money laundering case last month. (ANI Photo)

A senior Congress leader said Alam also sent a copy of his resignation letter as Congress legislature party leader to the party’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Alam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 15 on money laundering charges.

While Alam resigned on Monday night, Soren last week took away all four departments headed by the Congress leader, including parliamentary affairs, rural development, rural works and panchayati raj.

All four departments are currently with the chief minister.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Jailed minister Alamgir Alam resigns from state cabinet
