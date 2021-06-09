Jharkhand ramping up healthcare system to face third Covid-19 wave: CM Hemant Soren

Alongside fighting the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Jharkhand government is also augmenting health infrastructure by setting up new hospitals and units to battle the probable third wave of the pandemic in the state, chief minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday.

The chief minister was addressing an event during the online inauguration of Vedanta Group's 100-bed Vedanta Cares hospital in Bokaro. Asserting that Jharkhand is committed to strengthening its health infrastructure in a bid to battle a possible Covid-19 third wave, he said a slew of steps has been taken in this regard including door-to-door testing and proper treatment of coronavirus cases.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said when the second Covid-19 wave was at its peak and people were battling for beds elsewhere, a large number of people from other states got oxygen beds, ventilators, and ICU beds in Jharkhand.

Soren further said that the government has started efforts towards building a health corridor in the state so that every person can get better health facilities. "This concept of a health corridor will not be limited only to the corona epidemic, but will also prove to be effective for the treatment of other diseases prevalent in rural areas," he said.

Soren also inaugurated a newly constructed ICU ward and pipeline-based oxygenated beds in the Latehar district. He also urged mining companies in the district to come forward to extend a lending hand to the state in its fight against Covid-19.

Soren also released a book "Manuals for Preparation & Planning for Covid-19 Third Wave in Jharkhand, the Way Forward", by the health department. The book provides details regarding health infrastructure in the state, data, and manpower crunch. Launching the book, Soren urged officials to ensure pediatric intensive care units in hospitals in view of a probable third wave of the Covid-19.

Jharkhand reported six fresh Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest in a single day in May and June so far, raising the death toll to 5,060.

The state logged 358 new infections, which took the tally to 3,41,576. Jharkhand now has 5,312 active cases, while a total of 3,31,204 patients have recovered from the disease, including 726 during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 96.96%, better than the national average of 93.90%. However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48%, higher than the national average of 1.20%. It had on May 2 registered a record 159 fatalities.