Jharkhand tested 25,718 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.(Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)
Jharkhand reports 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 754, followed by East Singhbhum (256) and Dhanbad (94), it said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally soared to 1,34,715 on Saturday as 1,925 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,175, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 754, followed by East Singhbhum (256) and Dhanbad (94), it said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at eight, followed by three in East Singhbhum, two in Dhanbad and one each in Gumla, Chatra, Palamu and Sahibganj districts.

The state now has 10,604 active cases, while 1,22,936 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.

Jharkhand tested 25,718 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

