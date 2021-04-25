IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 63 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 5,741 new cases
An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. (HT file photo)
An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. (HT file photo)
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 63 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 5,741 new cases

The new coronavirus cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said.

Jharkhand now has 43,415 active cases, while 1,45,499 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, seven from Koderma it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.

At least 42,523 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus updates ranchi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP