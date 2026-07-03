J’khand finance minister Kishore returns security guards along with police vehicles
Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore returned his security guards and vehicles to the police and decided to move without any security cover
Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore returned his security guards and vehicles to the police and decided to move without any security cover. Sources close to Kishore said the minister took the action on June 29.
Kishore didn’t cite a reason for the same. “Yes I have returned the security guards and vehicles. I will share the reason within 2-3 days,” Kishore said when contacted for confirmation.
A letter addressed to DGP Tadasha Mishra, circulating on social media suggested the minister took the step after being aggrieved by the police department’s disrespectful attitude. As per the letter, Kishore had asked the DGP to increase the number of vehicles provided for his security from three to four to comfortably convey 16 security guards, but the police department, instead of increasing the number asked his official to return one. He felt embarrassed and decided to return all vehicles and guards.
“Through Letter No. 337/M.Ko. dated 21.04.2026, you were informed that a total of 16 police personnel have been provided for my security. Through that letter, I had also stated that it is difficult to adjust 16 police personnel into only three (03) government vehicles. Cramming police personnel into vehicles does not seem appropriate from a security standpoint. In light of the above, I wrote a letter to you requesting the allotment of a total of four (04) vehicles as required to accommodate the police force,” the letter reads.
“It is a matter of regret that I have not received any reply to my said letter yet. Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of the Finance Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh, while issuing a notice in light of Memo No. 79/T.S. dated 11.10.2022 from the office of the Inspector General of Police (Provision), Director General, and Inspector General of Police, has stated that one vehicle should be made available to be returned to the Police Headquarters, Jharkhand. The notices given by the Joint Secretary, Finance Department to my Personal Secretary are embarrassing for me. Therefore, I am returning the police force along with the vehicles,” the letter further reads.
When asked Kishore regarding this, he in stead of giving any comment suggested talking to IG (Provision) Mayur Patel Kanhaiya Lal on the matter. Kanhiya Lal could not be contacted for his comment despite attempts till the story was filed. DGP Tadasha Mishra and state police spokesperson Narendra Kumar Singh could not be contacted for comment.
A police official close to the matter, however, said: “As far as know, the vehicles the minister returned have yet to reach headquarters.”
Regarding the minister’s demand, the police official said the minister already had sufficient vehicles and guards: “The minister was already provided a sufficient number of vehicles and guards. He has been given Y category security cover. Under this security cover, a maximum of 11 security personnel are provided. Minister has 16 security guards. He already had four vehicles but he wanted an additional new one without returning the old one.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More