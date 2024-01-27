JMM stage ‘bandh’ in Dumka over ED summons to Soren

The commercial establishments in Dumka, considered the second capital of the state, remained shut on Saturday due to the day-long bandh called by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) against the fresh summons to chief minister Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning next week, people close to the developments said. The commercial establishments in Dumka remained shut on Saturday due to the day-long bandh called by the JMM (HT Photo)

Party workers hit the streets on Saturday morning, ensuring that all commercial establishments and shops remained closed in Dumka, the political stronghold of the ruling JMM. However, the vehicular movement remained normal.

JMM leaders alleged that the central government was deliberately trying to obstruct the functioning of the Hemant Soren government.

“The ED had called him for questioning. They questioned him last week. But now they have again sent a summon. This is just to disturb the chief minister, who is doing very good work. We want to warn them that if this continues, then today, the markets are closed, and tomorrow there will be a complete blockade. Today, Dumka is on bandh, tomorrow, we will bring the entire state to a standstill,” said Abdul Salam Ansari, Dumka JMM spokesperson.

The bandh came in the wake of fresh communication issued by the ED to Soren on Friday, asking him to again join the investigation in a money laundering case next week, officials said on Saturday.

Soren has been asked to confirm his availability for questioning on January 29 or January 31, they added.

The central agency had earlier asked the Jharkhand chief minister to join the probe between January 27 and 31, but since there was no official response, it issued a fresh summons to Soren, who is also the executive president of the JMM.

On January 29, the ED recorded Soren’s statement for the first time in the case after its investigators visited his official residence in Ranchi.

The statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the seven hours the investigators spent at his home.

Officials said the fresh summons was issued as the questioning had not been completed that day.