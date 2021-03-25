Madhupur by-election: Minister Hassan files nomination as JMM candidate

State’s sports and tourism minister Hafizul Hassan, son of former minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari who died last year, filed his nomination as JMM candidate on Thursday for Madhupur assembly by-election going to held on April 17.

Rural development minister Alamgir Alam and other Congress selected representatives from Santhal Paragana, state labour minister Satyanand Bhokta, besides the chief minister were present at the election rally to support their candidate in Madhupur on Thursday.

Addressing the rally, CM Soren appealed the voters to support Hassan as it would be a real tribute to the late JMM leader Haji Hussain Ansari.

“Hassan is filling nomination today but we are missing one person the most, Haji Saheb. He was our torch bearer for long. Many people and political parties would come here and share different claims and stories. But the only way we can give real tribute to Haji Saheb is by ensuring victory in the election,” said Soren.

The chief minister reminded the voters how the alliance has won by-elections in Bermo and Dumka last year and would continue the streak.

Meanwhile, March 30 is the last day for filing nomination for the bypoll. The counting of votes and results will be announced on May 2. The main Opposition BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election.