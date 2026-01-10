Missing siblings: Bandh called in Dhurwa on Sunday, BJP leaders meet family

With multiple police teams having failed to locate two siblings who went missing in Ranchi nine days ago, senior BJP leaders met the family members in solidarity on Saturday, even as the locals have called for a ‘bandh’ in Dhurwa area on Sunday pressing for their early recovery. BJP leaders meet the family on Saturday (HT Photo)

The two siblings, aged 4 and 5, went to a grocery shop near their home under Dhurwa police station to buy some food on January 2 but did not return. A missing case was filed by their parents the next day with Dhurwa police, but the police have not been able to locate the two yet.

On Saturday, Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu, former Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri and others visited the victim’s family and inquired about the police investigation so far.

Sahu said while children are disappearing from the state capital, the head of the state (chief minister) is planning a vacation abroad. “The state government has become completely insensitive towards the common people. If the children are not recovered by Monday evening, BJP workers will gherao the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranchi on Tuesday,” he added.

Former leader of opposition Amar Kumar Bauri questioned the law and order situation in the state, saying two children got kidnapped from the heart of the city. “The incident has occured in an area which is frequented by officials, judges, ministers and elected representatives every day. Still the police administration is paying no attention to security,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior police officials said multiple teams are conducting searches to locate the missing siblings.

“We are conducting searches across the state and in constant touch with the police in Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 40 police personnel has been constituted for this. We have received some new clues, and investigations are underway. All efforts are being made to find the siblings,” SP (Ranchi City) Paras Rana said.