Not a single eligible Indian citizen will be left out of electoral roll: J’khand CEO

Jharkhand chief electoral officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday that the process for the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll would commence in the state from June 20 with the objective of ensuring that no eligible Indian citizen was excluded from the roll. Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar addresses the press in Ranchi on Thursday (HT PHOTO )

Addressing a press conference after a one-day orientation programme here, Kumar said the BLOs (booth-level officers) assigned to specific polling station areas would reach every household to verify voters.

“BLOs will collect applications from new voters, as well as claims and objections, through door-to-door visits. Special camps will also be organised for those voters whom the BLOs are unable to contact directly. We assure that not a single voter’s name will be removed from the list without a proper hearing. We urge the public not to heed misleading information,” Kumar said.

While deliberating on the SIR preparations, the CEO informed that preparatory work, training, and necessary printing tasks would be carried out from June 20 to 29. Subsequently, from June 30 to July 29, BLOs will visit households to distribute enumeration forms to voters and verify information.

“Following this, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. Thereafter, claims and objections may be submitted from August 5 to September 4. The period for public notice and the process for the disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 3. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7. The qualifying date for this SIR has been set as October 1, 2026,” he added.

The CEO emphasised that this process was exclusively for Indian citizens, foreign nationals won’t be included. Appealing to voters, personnel, media representatives, and the booth-level agents (BLAs) of all recognised political parties, he urged them to extend their active cooperation in the SIR campaign so that the state’s electoral roll may become cleaner, more inclusive, and error-free.

Additional CEO Subodh Kumar, training nodal officer Dev Das Datta, deputy election officer Dheeraj Thakur, and junior election officer Sunil Kumar were present on this occasion.