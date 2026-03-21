Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called on people to protect nature and safeguard human life, asserting that there is no greater form of worship than reverence for nature. Protect nature, there is no greater worship: Jharkhand CM on Sarhul

Addressing a Sarhul celebration at the Tribal College Hostel in Ranchi's Karam Toli, Soren said the festival symbolises the inseparable bond between humans and nature, reminding people that all life originates from nature and ultimately returns to it.

"If nature did not exist, there would be no living beings in the world. This entire system has been created and sustained by nature, and tribal communities have an unshakeable faith in this natural order," he said.

Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, participated in Sarhul rituals at the hostel campus and also played the traditional tribal instrument Mandar during the celebrations.

"We must all reconnect with nature. As long as nature is protected, our own existence will remain secure. We should take a pledge to preserve it," he said.

The chief minister and his wife also took part in rituals at the Sarna Sthal in Siramtoli.

The state's biggest tribal festival, marking the arrival of spring, was celebrated with traditional fervour.

Large numbers of people dressed in customary attire joined colourful processions, dancing to tribal music in different parts of the state.

The festivities began with morning rituals, followed by traditional forecasts of the upcoming monsoon by 'pahans' .

As part of the customary practice, two earthen pitchers filled with water are placed under a sal tree at the Sarna Sthal and observed overnight. Based on these traditional indicators, priest Jaglal Pahan predicted normal rainfall in Jharkhand this year.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was also celebrated across the state amid tight security arrangements.

In Ranchi, large congregations offered namaz at Harmu Idgah, Upper Bazar Jama Masjid, Doranda Idgah, Kadru Idgah and Iqra Masjid.

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