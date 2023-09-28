Railways cancels 66 trains ahead of festive season in Jharkhand

Ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festive season, the Railways cancelled 66 mail, express and passenger trains between September 28 and October 16 due to developmental works under the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SE Railway) zone and Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway (SEC Railway) zone, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festive season, the Railways cancelled 66 mail, express and passenger trains (PTI)

“66 trains have been cancelled, five diverted, and two short-terminated/originated due to the non-interlocking (NI) developmental works at different locations, mainly in the Bilaspur division and only Rourkela in the Chakradharpur division for the period between September 28 and October 16. Operational readiness and maintenance are necessary to ensure smooth and safe train services and passenger security. Since the cancellations are on different dates, we hope the problems of the passengers will be somewhat manageable,” said Gajraj Singh, senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), Chakradharpur division of SE Railway, to HT on Thursday.

At least four trains have been rescheduled for a delayed run by one to four hours to adjust to the availability of the link trains. All these trains pass through the Chakradharpur division, officials said.

Passengers will also have to bear with the non-availability and scarcity of trains for the next 15-20 days, especially people from Tatanagar, Sini, Rajkharsawan, Goilkera, Chakradharpur, Manoharpur, Rourkela, Rairangpur, Jharsuguda during this period.

The impact will be greatest on students, patients, traders, businessmen, pilgrimages, weddings, festive tourists, etc.

“Operational development and maintenance are mandatory requirements for safe train traffic, especially for high-speed trains. So, there’s no dispute over such closures, but this also shows that the railways, the biggest employer and transporter in the country, have no work calendar. It’s sheer absurdity that it had to take such a long block closure amid the upcoming festive season of Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhath when July to September is considered a lean season for passenger traffic,” said Arun Tiwari, secretary of the Chotanagpur Passengers Association (CPA), to HT on Thursday.

Tiwari said the worst hit would be the students, servicemen, and patients. “Students and servicemen return home at this time of year for ages. Then patients plan their medical visit, as well as the sudden necessity to shift patients to higher medical institutes; hospitals will have a harrowing time during the next 15-20 days. Who will be responsible if students miss their examinations or job interviews or patients die? Railways give a 120-day window for booking and then suddenly cancel trains or take block closures; it is absurd,” added Tiwari.

