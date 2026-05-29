Ranchi, A brief spell of light to medium rain coupled with gusty winds brought respite from heat in several parts of Jharkhand on Friday morning, officials said. Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand

The IMD forecast rain, thunderstorms and a drop in day temperatures in the state till June 4, they said.

Rain lashed several parts of the state, including northwestern and some central areas such as Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, and the state capital Ranchi. So far, no report of any casualty due to lightning or rain has been received.

An 'orange' alert has been issued for the northeastern and adjoining central parts of the state, which are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. The districts likely to be affected include Bokaro, Dhanbad, Koderma, Hazaribag, Ramgarh and Ranchi, according to a bulletin issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

"The maximum temperature is likely to go down by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, over the next four days it will gradually increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places in the state," said Abhishek Anand, the deputy director at IMD Ranchi.

Except for the aforementioned six districts for which the orange alert was issued, a 'yellow' alert was issued for the remaining areas, he said.

In the past 24 hours, maximum rainfall was recorded in Koderma DVC at 40.5 mm, and Satgaon at 39 mm, both in Koderma district, followed by Koner DVC at 31 mm located in Hazaribag district.

The highest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 41 degrees Celsius at Daltonganj in Palamu district, followed by Sarikela at 37.7 degrees Celsius and Chaibasa at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

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