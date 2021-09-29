Ranchi: Three, including couple, kill ‘each other’ over alleged love affair

Three persons, including a couple, were found dead allegedly following a quarrel at a house in Ranchi district on Tuesday night, said the police on Wednesday, adding that it was a case of dispute arising out of an alleged love affair.

The couple’s minor daughter was also injured during the incident, and was currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Dev Prasad, an employee of Central Coalfields Limited, his wife Kaushalya Devi and one Prakash Chauhan.

According to the police, Devi and Chauhan were allegedly involved in an affair.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chauhan, armed with a knife, had reached the couple’s house at Mohan Nagar area under Khalari police station on Tuesday around 10pm in an inebriated state. The three killed each other in the violence that ensued thereafter, said the police.

Police reached the spot after neighbours alerted Khalari police station following commotion inside the house.

“During investigation, it came to light that Prakash was in an illicit relationship with the deceased woman. On Tuesday night, the three got into a quarrel soon after he reached their residence and they killed each other in the process. The minor daughter of the couple, who was also injured, has been admitted to RIMS,” said Naushad Alam, superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural).

Officials said while the woman and her alleged lover were found dead when police reached the spot, injured Prasad and his daughter were taken to CCL hospital in neighbouring Dakra. Prasad passed away during treatment, while his daughter, with a knife wound in her eyes, was referred to RIMS.

Two other minors, including the son and niece of the deceased couple, were also present in the house at the time of incident, but they are safe, said the police.

Khalari police station in-charge Farid Alam said a murder case was registered in this connection, with Prakash as the accused.

“As per eye witnesses, Prakash had entered the couple’s house by scaling the wall and was carrying a knife. Since he also died in the incident, we would also take into account if his family wants to register a complaint. We will take the case forward accordingly,” the police official said.