Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 19, 2024, is 16.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 23.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.15 °C and 24.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 244.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 20, 2024
|16.35
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|21.95
|Overcast clouds
|December 22, 2024
|22.05
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|22.20
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|22.12
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|23.52
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|23.89
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
