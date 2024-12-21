Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.56 °C and 24.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days: Ranchi weather update on December 21, 2024 The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 21, 2024, is 20.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.06 °C and 24.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.56 °C and 24.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 20.14 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 21.86 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 21.87 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 24.53 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.04 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.00 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 24.69 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.