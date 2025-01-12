Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 12, 2025, is 19.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.06 °C and 25.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:21 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.1 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 302.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 19.24 Scattered clouds January 14, 2025 22.82 Few clouds January 15, 2025 22.07 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 23.29 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 24.01 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 24.40 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 24.45 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.