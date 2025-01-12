Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 12, 2025, is 19.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.06 °C and 25.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Ranchi weather update on January 12, 2025
Ranchi weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.1 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 302.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 13, 202519.24Scattered clouds
January 14, 202522.82Few clouds
January 15, 202522.07Sky is clear
January 16, 202523.29Overcast clouds
January 17, 202524.01Broken clouds
January 18, 202524.40Overcast clouds
January 19, 202524.45Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.51 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.2 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.95 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad22.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

