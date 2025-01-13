Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 13, 2025, is 20.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.25 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|20.34
|Scattered clouds
|January 15, 2025
|21.52
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|21.82
|Few clouds
|January 17, 2025
|23.41
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|24.77
|Overcast clouds
|January 19, 2025
|25.48
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|25.74
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025
