Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 13, 2025, is 20.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:21 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.25 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 20.34 Scattered clouds January 15, 2025 21.52 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 21.82 Few clouds January 17, 2025 23.41 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 24.77 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 25.48 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 25.74 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.