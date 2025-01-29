Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.85 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 29, 2025, is 24.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.85 °C and 27.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.64 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|24.53
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|27.98
|Few clouds
|February 1, 2025
|28.31
|Broken clouds
|February 2, 2025
|27.97
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|30.29
|Few clouds
|February 4, 2025
|28.29
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|30.46
|Scattered clouds
