Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.0 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 1, 2024, is 24.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.0 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.62 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 2, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|27.24 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|29.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.84 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story
