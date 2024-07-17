Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.6 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 31.7 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 31.97 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 30.25 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 29.64 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 29.3 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 26.18 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 17, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

