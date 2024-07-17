Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.6 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 17, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 18, 2024
|31.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|29.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|29.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|26.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|24.18 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.5 °C
|Sky is clear
