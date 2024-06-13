Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 13, 2024, is 37.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 43.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 139.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|40.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|40.76 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 16, 2024
|41.67 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|39.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 18, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|30.75 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|33.63 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|32.67 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.14 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
