Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 40.78 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 40.76 °C Scattered clouds June 16, 2024 41.67 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 39.65 °C Heavy intensity rain June 18, 2024 32.14 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 33.63 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 13, 2024, is 37.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 43.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 139.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

