 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 13, 2024, is 37.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 43.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.06 °C and 42.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 139.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 14, 2024 40.78 °C Sky is clear
June 15, 2024 40.76 °C Scattered clouds
June 16, 2024 41.67 °C Light rain
June 17, 2024 39.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
June 18, 2024 32.14 °C Light rain
June 19, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 33.63 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on June 13, 2024
Ranchi weather update on June 13, 2024

Follow Us On