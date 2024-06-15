 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.23 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.23 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 15, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 15, 2024, is 37.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.23 °C and 41.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.61 °C and 42.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.23 °C and 41.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 16, 2024 41.39 °C Sky is clear
June 17, 2024 41.03 °C Overcast clouds
June 18, 2024 38.78 °C Light rain
June 19, 2024 36.82 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 26.68 °C Moderate rain
June 21, 2024 35.25 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 34.9 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.8 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 38.31 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.29 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 35.82 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on June 15, 2024
Ranchi weather update on June 15, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Ranchi / Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.23 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On