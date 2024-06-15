Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.23 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 15, 2024, is 37.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.23 °C and 41.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.61 °C and 42.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.23 °C and 41.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|41.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|41.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 18, 2024
|38.78 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|36.82 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|35.25 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|38.31 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
