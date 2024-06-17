Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 17, 2024, is 34.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 39.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 41.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.06 °C and 39.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|40.78 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|31.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|30.17 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|32.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.81 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
