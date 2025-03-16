Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 16, 2025, is 31.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.06 °C and 37.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 36.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.06 °C and 37.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 117.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|31.60
|Broken clouds
|March 18, 2025
|34.04
|Broken clouds
|March 19, 2025
|32.05
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|34.66
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|37.12
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|35.56
|Overcast clouds
|March 23, 2025
|35.29
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025
