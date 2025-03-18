Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.95 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 18, 2025, is 27.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.95 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.34 °C and 35.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|27.60
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|32.33
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|34.80
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|35.02
|Light rain
|March 23, 2025
|30.11
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|32.92
|Broken clouds
|March 25, 2025
|32.64
|Sky is clear
