Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.51 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 20, 2025, is 28.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.51 °C and 35.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 29.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 138.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 21, 2025
|28.51
|Light rain
|March 22, 2025
|28.94
|Light rain
|March 23, 2025
|23.98
|Moderate rain
|March 24, 2025
|28.00
|Light rain
|March 25, 2025
|29.54
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|32.10
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025
